9-May-2018 10:49 AM

WestJet operating profit declines in 1Q2018

WestJet reported (08-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Revenue: CAD1192 million (USD943.0 million), +6.9% year-on-year;
    • Ancillary: CAD109.5 million (USD86.6 million), +7.4%;
  • Operating costs: CAD1136 million (USD898.7 million), +9.7%;
    • Fuel: CAD281.2 million (USD222.5 million), +19.4%;
    • Labour: CAD255.1 million (USD201.8 million), +10.4%;
  • Operating profit: CAD55.6 million (USD44.0 million), -29.5%;
  • Net profit: CAD37.2 million (USD29.4 million), -20.4%;
  • Passengers: 6.1 million, +7.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.8%, +1.8ppts;
  • Yield: CAD17.5 cents (USD13.8 cents), +0.3%;
  • Revenue per ASM: CAD14.84 cents (USD11.7 cents), +2.5%;
  • Cost per ASM: CAD14.15 cents (USD11.2 cents), +5.2%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel and employee profit share: CAD10.57 cents (USD8.4 cents), +2.6%;
  • Average stage length: 897 miles, -2.6%;
  • Total assets: CAD6595 million (USD5217 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: CAD1187 million (USD939.0 million);
  • Total liabilities: CAD4310 million (USD3410 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CAD1 = USD0.791076

