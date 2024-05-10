WestJet Group EVP and CCO: 'We weren't going to compete for market segment we couldn't win'

WestJet Group EVP and CCO John Weatherill, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We'd had a period of declining profitability leading into COVID and we had to look at how to build the airline coming out of it". Mr Weatherill said the carrier's refined strategy involves growing where it has a systemic advantage, seizing leisure opportunities across Canada and ensuring it maintains its growing and sustainable cost advantage over its competitors. Mr Weatherill also reported the LCC reduced its operations within eastern Canada by "something like 95%" to redirect capacity to the west, adding: "There's a couple of things we decided not to do. Prior to COVID we had a strong intra eastern Canada network... Even with the investment we made in aircraft and personnel, we just couldn't crack that segment of the market. We weren't going to continue to compete for a segment of the market we didn't think we had a path to win".