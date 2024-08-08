Loading
8-Aug-2024 9:56 AM

WestJet grounds 16 aircraft following hailstorm in Calgary

WestJet grounded (07-Aug-2024) 16 aircraft that sustained significant damage during a hailstorm in Calgary on 05-Aug-2024. The carrier stated the aircraft, which comprise 10% of its total fleet capacity, require "substantial" repairs and inspections before returning to service. As a result, WestJet cancelled 248 flights scheduled for 05/06/07-Aug-2024 and will implement further cancellations "to account for decreased capacity for the foreseeable future". [more - original PR]

