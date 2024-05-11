Loading
11-May-2024 11:41 AM

WestJet 'grinding in the corners' to achieve sustainability goals: Chief sustainability officer

WestJet Group EVP and chief people, corporate and sustainability officer Angela Avery, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "What we're doing is grinding in the corners right now and that's how we're scoring the goals on sustainability". Ms Avery added: "Investments in fleet, investments we make at YYC and other airports in our network, decisions like single engine taxiing... From our perspective, there's a lot we can be doing and are doing by having very sustainable operations and always having our eye on sustainable improvements".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More