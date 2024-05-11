WestJet 'grinding in the corners' to achieve sustainability goals: Chief sustainability officer

WestJet Group EVP and chief people, corporate and sustainability officer Angela Avery, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "What we're doing is grinding in the corners right now and that's how we're scoring the goals on sustainability". Ms Avery added: "Investments in fleet, investments we make at YYC and other airports in our network, decisions like single engine taxiing... From our perspective, there's a lot we can be doing and are doing by having very sustainable operations and always having our eye on sustainable improvements".