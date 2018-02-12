WestJet expects strong traffic and revenue growth to continue in 1Q2018

WestJet stated (06-Feb-2018) it expects strong traffic and revenue growth to continue in 1Q2018, anticipating "strong positive" RASM growth of 4.5% to 5.5% year-on-year. The carrier cited the macroeconomic strengthening of Alberta's economy, strategic pricing and improvements in inventory management, the shift of Easter and the timing of Christmas, which drove increased traffic into 1Q2018. CASM (excluding fuel and employee profit share) is expected to increase 1% to 2% for 1Q2018 and FY2018, while fuel costs are expected to increase 13% to 16% in 1Q2018. Capital expenditures are projected to range between CAD770 million (USD613 million) and CAD790 million (USD628 million) for FY2018, and between CAD200 million (USD159 million) and CAD220 million (USD175 million) for 1Q2018. [more - original PR]