WestJet expects capacity growth in 4Q2017

WestJet stated (31-Oct-2017) it expects system-wide capacity to increase between 5.5% and 6% year-on-year in 4Q2017. Domestic capacity is expected to increase 7.5% and 8% year-on-year, with majority of the domestic capacity growth in 2017 is attributable to WestJet Encore and an expanding charter business. WestJet noted its seat reconfiguration programme, shift in fleet mix and launch of Swoop is expected to contribute approximately 2.0% of system-wide capacity growth in 2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]