WestJet continuing to grow trans-Canadian footprint

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the carrier is making sure its foundations are "robust" across the 42 ports it operates to. Mr Sims added WestJet is continuing to build hubs and grow its trans-Canadian footprint "whether with our own metal or with partners, particularly regions that can be better served with a smaller model". He added: "We're building back to our five year plan, we're sticking to the map we had prior to COVID".