Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Sep-2021 6:07 AM

WestJet continuing to grow trans-Canadian footprint

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the carrier is making sure its foundations are "robust" across the 42 ports it operates to. Mr Sims added WestJet is continuing to build hubs and grow its trans-Canadian footprint "whether with our own metal or with partners, particularly regions that can be better served with a smaller model". He added: "We're building back to our five year plan, we're sticking to the map we had prior to COVID". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More