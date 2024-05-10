WestJet CCO: 'Airline pricing revenue management over next five years will outpace last 40'

WestJet Group EVP and CCO John Weatherill, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We are doing a lot of work around our schedule philosophy - how we build the network, how we build the structure of the schedule to drive better efficiency and crew productivity". Mr Weatherill added: "We're going to see more evolution in airline pricing revenue management over the next five years than we probably saw in the last 40 years and WestJet's no exception to that... We're working feverishly in that part of the business".