WestJet announced (21-Dec-2018) a new record for passengers handled on a single day, with WestJet, WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and Swoop handling 82,618 passengers on 21-Dec-2018. The figure surpasses the carrier's previous record of 80,219 passengers on 07-Aug-2018 and marks its fourth new daily passenger record of 2018. [more - original PR]