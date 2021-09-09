WestJet: Asia Pacific flights 'couple of years down the track'

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) "What's frustrating is I would have liked to by now be flying to Asia Pacific", adding: "Thats probably another couple of years down the track but it will come". Mr Sims said: "I'm excited about building from our core strengths, building where we already have those foundations and spreading that international network across Canada".