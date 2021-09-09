Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Sep-2021 5:03 AM

WestJet: Amsterdam Schiphol service has seen 'astonishing' load factor

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) from an international perspective, the carrier is aiming to "minimise risk and operate with prudence and caution". Mr Sims said WestJet is consolidating its European network and building a network from three hubs: Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto. He added the carrier's Amsterdam service is recording an "astonishing" load factor, and services to Paris CDG and London have given it the basis to build back to destinations including Rome, Dublin, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More