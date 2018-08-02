WestJet adjusts capacity in 2018 in response to rising fuel prices

WestJet stated (31-Jul-2018) it expects system wide capacity to grow between 10% and 11% year-on-year in 3Q2018, and domestic capacity to increase between 8.5% and 9.5%. Both system and domestic capacity is projected to grow between 5.5% and 6.5% year-on-year for FY2018, due to capacity adjustments in response to rising fuel prices. Capacity growth in 3Q2018 is partly attributable to new international routes and destinations, densification of narrowbody aircraft, as well as a shift in fleet mix to larger narrowbody aircraft. [more - original PR]