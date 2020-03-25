Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2020 9:57 AM

WestJet: 6900 staff to leave airline at 90% voluntary rate

WestJet, via its official blog, gave (24-Mar-2020) notice to 6900 staff, "confirming early retirements, early outs and both voluntary and involuntary leaves". 90% of staff are leaving voluntarily, and WestJet will now continue operations with a remaining workforce of 7100. Previously, the carrier implemented cost cutting measures that included laying off more than 80% of contract staff, stopping all non essential travel and training, suspending any internal role movements and salary adjustments, instituting a hiring freeze and suspending more than 75% of capital projects, as well as requesting a reduction or delay in payment to suppliers. The carrier's executive team has likewise accepted a 50% pay cut, and VPs and directors have taken a 25% pay cut. The carrier is now working with unions and employee associations to negotiate necessary levels of voluntary leaves and pay cuts. [more - original PR]

