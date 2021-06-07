Western Sydney Airport unveils final passenger terminal design

Western Sydney Airport unveiled (06-Jun-2021) the final design of its passenger terminal on 06-Jun-2021. Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said: "This will be Australia's best airport terminal, unlike anything seen before in this country", as it "sets a new benchmark for what Australians will expect when they fly". Mr Hickey highlighted the importance of the consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the design process, with a "connection to Country" to be reflected across both departures and arrivals. Mr Hickey additionally highlighted sustainability considerations, with passive design principles drawing on natural light and airflows to provide energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Terminal construction is due to begin at the end of 2021. The airport is on track to commence international and domestic passenger services and air cargo operations in late 2026. [more - original PR]