Western Sydney Airport to see carriers from core markets and 'new routes developed as well': CEO

Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) on an international basis, "I think we'll see" carriers from core markets, adding "we'll see new routes developed as well". Mr Hickey said approximately "25% of international business is driven from family reunions", adding "we know that for India that's more like 56%, and I can imagine with the big Indian populations we've got in Western Sydney that… we'll see some direct routes open up".