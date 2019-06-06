Western Sydney Airport to involve Qantas and Virgin Australia in airport's planning and design

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSA) entered (06-Jun-2019) into memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Qantas Group and Virgin Australia Group. The MoUs will see the airlines provide insights into designing and planning WSA, as well as having early discussions around future Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Tigerair services using the airport. Key areas of collaboration include:

Passenger terminal and boarding;

Technology and innovation opportunities, particularly around baggage handling, security and customer service;

AIrport access, including train stations, parking and rideshare facilities;

Air freight and cargo facilities;

Sustainability, including resource reuse and recycling.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce welcomed the partnership, commenting: "It's not often you get to help design an airport from scratch, so we're really pleased to be part of it. This a chance to create a great experience for passengers and a high level of efficiency for airlines, which helps us keep fares lower". [more - original PR]