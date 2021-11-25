Western Sydney Airport terminal construction to create more than 1400 direct jobs

Western Sydney Airport officially commenced (21-Nov-2021) construction for the passenger terminal. Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said every element of the airport is being designed to deliver the most seamless and reliable experience possible for customers, adding "We're aiming to make the anxious wait around the baggage carousel a thing of the past". Mr Hickey said construction of the terminal alone is expected to create more than 1400 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs through flow-on benefits to suppliers and the local economy. Sustainability is a key consideration for the terminal, with the terminal designed to bring in natural light and reduce carbon emissions. The terminal roof will be productive, generating solar electricity and harvesting rainwater. Sustainable and recycled materials will be used throughout the terminal, including the structure, finishes and furniture. The terminal plaza will have a station on the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport line and will be connected to Sydney's motorway network via the new toll-free M12 Motorway. [more - original PR]