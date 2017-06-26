Government releases key specifications for Western Sydney Airport development project

Australia's Federal Government launched (26-Jun-2017) a tender process for Western Sydney Airport's development project with an information session to reveal the key functional specifications for the new airport. Around 250 companies expressed interest in the tender. Key specifications for Stage 1 include:

A 65,000sqm integrated international and domestic terminal capable of handling 10 million passengers p/a;

A 3700m x 60m runway;

A full length parallel taxiway with two sets of rapid exit taxiways at each direction of the runway and 90 degree intersection exits;

Apron facilities capable of handling regional jets and turboprops up to widebodies. [more - original PR]