Western Sydney Airport enters agreement with dnata and Toll Group for freight precinct design

Western Sydney Airport entered (23-Jan-2020) agreements with dnata and Toll Group to collaborate on the design of its freight precinct. Western Sydney Airport CEO Graham Millett said: "For freight companies, it's an enticing proposition - we can offer landside and airside freight access on a greenfield site with 24/7 operations. Our MoU partners can share with us what size facility they need, what technology they want and how they want it designed to optimise productivity". A total of 12 major freight companies entered MoUs with Western Sydney Airport to design concepts for an on-airport freight precinct and begin discussions about potential operations from the new airport. [more - original PR]