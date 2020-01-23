Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Jan-2020 1:16 PM

Western Sydney Airport enters agreement with dnata and Toll Group for freight precinct design

Western Sydney Airport entered (23-Jan-2020) agreements with dnata and Toll Group to collaborate on the design of its freight precinct. Western Sydney Airport CEO Graham Millett said: "For freight companies, it's an enticing proposition - we can offer landside and airside freight access on a greenfield site with 24/7 operations. Our MoU partners can share with us what size facility they need, what technology they want and how they want it designed to optimise productivity". A total of 12 major freight companies entered MoUs with Western Sydney Airport to design concepts for an on-airport freight precinct and begin discussions about potential operations from the new airport. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More