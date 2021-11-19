Western Sydney Airport commences terminal construction

Australia's Government announced (19-Nov-2021) Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport commenced construction of its new passenger terminal. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated the construction will support approximately 11,000 jobs. The contract for the airside pavements package, which will include the 3700m runway and rapid exit taxiways, was awarded in Sep-2021, with construction due to begin in 2022. Bulk earthworks are around 75% complete. In addition to the AUD5.3 billion (USD3.9 billion) investment in the airport, Australia's Government has committed another AUD9 billion (USD6.5 billion) for the rail and road links for the Western Sydney region. [more - original PR]