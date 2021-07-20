20-Jul-2021 1:13 PM
Western Sydney Airport CEO interview now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Western Sydney Airport Progress Report and analysis of new airport projects in Asia' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features CAPA - Centre for Aviation data and product director Sharon Dai and Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey discussing Asia Pacific airports, as well as western Sydney Airport's progress and potential international markets. [more - CAPA TV]