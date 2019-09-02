Western Sydney Airport awards major earthworks contract to Lend Lease and CPB Contractors JV

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport awarded (01-Sep-2019) a contract to carry out major earthworks to a JV between Lend Lease and CPB Contractors, following a competitive procurement process. Work will begin in early 2020 across the 1780 hectare site. At least 30% of jobs during the airport's construction phase will be allocated to Western Sydney residents, with the figure increasing to 50% once the airport is operational. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - CIMIC Group]