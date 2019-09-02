Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Sep-2019 8:08 AM

Western Sydney Airport awards major earthworks contract to Lend Lease and CPB Contractors JV

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport awarded (01-Sep-2019) a contract to carry out major earthworks to a JV between Lend Lease and CPB Contractors, following a competitive procurement process. Work will begin in early 2020 across the 1780 hectare site. At least 30% of jobs during the airport's construction phase will be allocated to Western Sydney residents, with the figure increasing to 50% once the airport is operational. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - CIMIC Group

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More