Western Australia to proceed with plan to open borders from 05-Feb-2022

Western Australia's (WA) Government stated (13-Dec-2021) it will commence its Safe Transition Plan, as announced in Nov-2021, to ease its hard border controls from 05-Feb-2022. Having achieved an 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate, the transition date is based on the latest projections for when WA will reach the target rate of 90% vaccination. New testing requirements for arrivals will be introduced to assist with the safe transition of coronavirus in the WA community. Double dose vaccinated international arrivals will be required to return a negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to departure and return a negative PCR test within 48 hours of arrival in WA and on day six. While double dose vaccinated international arrivals will not be required to quarantine and are not subject to the arrivals cap, unvaccinated international arrivals will be required to quarantine for 14 days. All domestic arrivals aged 12 and over must be double dose vaccinated unless ineligible or medically exempt. Testing requirements for domestic arrivals fall under three categories, with the requirements being interim testing arrangements and are based on the current health advice. [more - original PR]