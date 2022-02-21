Western Australia to open border from 03-Mar-2022

Western Australia's (WA) Government stated (18-Feb-2022) the updated 'Safe Transition Plan' will take effect from 03-Mar-2022, following a review of WA's border controls based on the latest health advice. Requirements for interstate travel include a registered 'G2G Pass', triple dose vaccination against coronavirus and a rapid antigen test (RAT) within 12 hours of arrival. International travel requirements include meeting Australian Government requirements, having a registered 'G2G Pass' and undertaking a RAT within 12 hours of arrival. Unvaccinated returning Australians will be required to complete hotel quarantine. The testing arrangements are interim and will be in place for a minimum of two weeks, then be subject to ongoing review. All arrivals will be provided with one RAT upon arrival to meet the interim testing requirements. [more - original PR]