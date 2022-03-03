3-Mar-2022 10:45 AM
Western Australia opens border to interstate and international visitors
Western Australia's (WA) Government reopened (02-Mar-2022) its border for interstate and international visitors without the requirement to quarantine, with the following conditions:
- Interstate arrivals:
- Must register arrival into WA via G2G Pass;
- Must be triple vaccinated against COVID-19;
- Undertake a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival by air;
- International arrivals:
- Must meet Federal Government requirements to enter Australia, including vaccination requirements;
- Hold a current G2G Pass;
- Undertake a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival. [more - original PR]