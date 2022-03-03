Become a CAPA Member
Western Australia opens border to interstate and international visitors

Western Australia's (WA) Government reopened (02-Mar-2022) its border for interstate and international visitors without the requirement to quarantine, with the following conditions:

  • Interstate arrivals:
    • Must register arrival into WA via G2G Pass;
    • Must be triple vaccinated against COVID-19;
    • Undertake a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival by air;
  • International arrivals:
    • Must meet Federal Government requirements to enter Australia, including vaccination requirements;
    • Hold a current G2G Pass;
    • Undertake a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival. [more - original PR]

