West Atlantic to lease four 737-800BCFs from GECAS, becoming first operator of the type

West Atlantic agreed (20-Jun-2017) to lease four Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft from GECAS, becoming the first operator of the type. The first aircraft is undergoing conversion from passenger configuration at Boeing's facility in Shanghai and the four aircraft will be delivered in 2018 and 2019. The 737-800BCF has capacity of up to 23.9 tonnes with 12 main deck positions and range of more than 2000nm. West Atlantic CEO Fredrik Groth said: "The additional capacity and Next Generation efficiency offered by this new aircraft will deliver real benefit to our customers... The 737-800BCF will be an enabler for us to make a leap in reliability, capacity, and ability to expand in areas of the world away from our traditional markets, such as Asia". [more - original PR]