Loading
18-Apr-2018 11:49 AM

West Atlantic receives first 737-800BCF

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (17-Apr-2018) West Atlantic received a Boeing 737-800BCF (G-NPTA, serial number 32740) leased from GECAS, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft was previously in service with Travel Service and was recently converted to freighter configuration. As previously reported by CAPA, West Atlantic is the launch operator for the 737-800BCF and will operate four aircraft on behalf of an express logistics provider in the EU.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More