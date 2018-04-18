West Atlantic receives first 737-800BCF

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (17-Apr-2018) West Atlantic received a Boeing 737-800BCF (G-NPTA, serial number 32740) leased from GECAS, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft was previously in service with Travel Service and was recently converted to freighter configuration. As previously reported by CAPA, West Atlantic is the launch operator for the 737-800BCF and will operate four aircraft on behalf of an express logistics provider in the EU.