West Air aims to operate 55% of pre coronavirus capacity from Apr-2020

West Air, via its official WeChat account, announced (07-Apr-2020) it maintained continuous operation on 13 services during the coronavirus pandemic up to early Apr-2020, including services from Chongqing to Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Quanzhou, Shantou, Lhasa, Qamdo and Shigatse and from Zhengzhou to Shantou, Xining-Lhasa and Golmud-Lhasa, operating 1874 frequencies and handling 195,500 passengers. The carrier operated 4474 cumulative frequencies and 529,000 passengers. From Apr-2020, West Air will resume 2410 frequencies to 55% of pre-coronavirus levels.