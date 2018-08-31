Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2018 9:10 AM

Wellington International Airport reports fifth consecutive month of pax growth in Jul-2018

Wellington International Airport reported (30-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 536,302, +1.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 457,989, +1.6%;
    • International: 78,313, +3.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 7295, +5.2%;
    • Domestic: 6750, +5.5%;
    • International: 545, +2.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jul-2018 marked the airport's reports fifth consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]

