31-Aug-2018 9:10 AM
Wellington International Airport reports fifth consecutive month of pax growth in Jul-2018
Wellington International Airport reported (30-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 536,302, +1.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 457,989, +1.6%;
- International: 78,313, +3.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 7295, +5.2%;
- Domestic: 6750, +5.5%;
- International: 545, +2.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jul-2018 marked the airport's reports fifth consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]