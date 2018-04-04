Loading
4-Apr-2018 10:13 AM

Wellington International Airport pax down nearly 2% in Feb-2018

Wellington International Airport reported (03-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 482,073, -1.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 414,130, -1.0%;
    • International: 67,943, -5.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 6373, -5.6%;
    • Domestic: 5917, -5.3%;
    • International: 456, -9.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database,  Feb-2018 marked the airport's first decline after 11 consecutive months of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More