4-Apr-2018 10:13 AM
Wellington International Airport pax down nearly 2% in Feb-2018
Wellington International Airport reported (03-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 482,073, -1.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 414,130, -1.0%;
- International: 67,943, -5.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 6373, -5.6%;
- Domestic: 5917, -5.3%;
- International: 456, -9.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's first decline after 11 consecutive months of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]