Wego experiences increased demand for Saudi Arabia flight searches
Wego announced (16-Sep-2020) an increase in demand for flight searches as more airlines resume international and domestic services in Saudi Arabia. As previously reported by CAPA, Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed the resumption of limited international operations at Saudi Arabian airports, with the date for full resumption of international service to be announced before 01-Jan-2021. Wego MD for the Middle East and North Africa and India Mamoun Hmedan stated: "Around 141,000 flight searches to and from Saudi Arabia were conducted on our platform, following the announcement. A lot of travellers have been eagerly waiting for this announcement and we expect to see a surge in bookings to and from Saudi Arabia". [more - original PR]