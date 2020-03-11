Become a CAPA Member
11-Mar-2020 11:08 AM

Webjet withdraws FY2020 earnings guidance due to coronavirus uncertainty

Webjet revoked (11-Mar-2020) its FY2020 EBITDA guidance issued on 19-Feb-2020 due to the uncertainty and scale of coronavirus. As coronavirus spread to countries outside of China, the company experienced a material escalation in cancellation rates of near term and a reduction in overall activity. While forward bookings for the next three months are in line with expectations, there is insufficient insight into future performance to maintain earnings guidance. [more - original PR]

