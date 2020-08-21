Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2020

Webjet OTA plans to emerge from COVID-19 with 'strongest customer offering'

Webjet reported (19-Aug-2020) its Webjet OTA (online travel agency) business has been "outperforming the market" since mid-May-2020, and is well placed to benefit from the expected domestic led tourism recovery in FY2021. H1FY2020 flight bookings were 15% international and 85% domestic. Webjet stated it has more than 5% of the domestic flights market and more than 50% of the Australian OTA market. It expects to see strong international demand once borders re-open and the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the shift from offline to online. The company plans to emerge from the pandemic with the "strongest customer offering", via the following strategic initiatives:

  • Leveraging brand strength as Australia's largest OTA;
  • Maintaining relevance with customers, including reviewing product and service offering;
  • Delivering technical changes and advancements;
  • Continuing to work as a 'partner of choice' for customers, airlines and other travel suppliers, as well as supporting partners and local tourism operators. [more - original PR]

