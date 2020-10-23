Webjet chairman: Coronavirus 'recovery will be decidedly non-linear'

Webjet chairman and MD Roger Sharp stated (22-Oct-2020) "We do believe there is a reasonable probability that safe and effective vaccines and other pandemic management strategies" will become available "in the near future", however, the speed and efficiency of their roll out "will vary greatly, market by market". Webjet believes most people will resume usual travel "when conditions permit" and see "considerable pent up demand". Webjet believes "recovery will be decidedly non-linear and will initially emerge" where there are vaccines or safe corridors. [more - original PR]