'We see demand in Asia keep up with capacity largely': Skyscanner VP

Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "We see demand in Asia keep up with capacity largely. The one market in Asia which is an exception is India, where we see very rapid growth. And that seems to be demand, yield, everything". Mr Aitken added: "We're seeing people wanting to travel more, spend more as well... The other thing is that people aren't just looking for the lowest cost, they're looking for the best value".