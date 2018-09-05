Wataniya Airways temporarily suspends operations: reports

Wataniya Airways chairman Ali Al Fozan reportedly announced the temporary suspension of operations on 04-Sep-2018 due to "unexpected and unavoidable circumstances". As reported by KUNAand Arabian Business, Mr Al Fozan reportedly said the carrier removed one A320 from service for an engine replacement and returned two other aircraft after ending a wet lease agreement with Olympus Airways, leaving it with only one operational aircraft. He said the carrier "cannot operate with one plane so we decided to suspend operations temporarily until return of the second plane". Mr Al Fozan added: "The board is determined to take necessary measures to revive Wataniya in near future".