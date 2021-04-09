Become a CAPA Member
9-Apr-2021 8:52 AM

Waltzing Matilda Aviation to launch Connect Airlines in Oct-2021

IBS Software announced (08-Apr-2021) Waltzing Matilda Aviation plans to launch Connect Airlines, which will commence operations from Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport in Oct-2021. Subject to regulatory approvals, the carrier will operate Q400 turboprop aircraft to destinations in the Northeast and Midwest US. Connect Airlines will be the launch airline for IBS Software's "Airline-in-a-box" set of solutions. It will enable them to manage the airline on a single integrated platform, with a simultaneous implementation and integrated sources of data. [more - original PR]

