PLAY announced (05-Nov-2019) plans to rebrand from WAB air to PLAY, entering the European aviation market as an Iceland based low cost carrier. PLAY will consist of employees from airlines including WOW air and Air Atlanta. The new start up carrier plans to operate a fleet of six A321 aircraft, growing to 10 within three years. The carrier will open sales in Nov-2019 and serve destinations across Europe. [more - original PR]