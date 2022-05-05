Vueling unveils A320neo with Eurovision livery

Vueling, via its official LinkedIn account, presented (04-May-2022) its A320neo aircraft featuring a Eurovision 2022 livery. The carrier will also offer an inflight menu named "12 points", which includes dishes and beverages from countries participating in the song contest. As previously reported by CAPA, Vueling has partnered Eurovision as its official airline across its network, in particular on connections from Barcelona and Paris to Turin. The event will take place in Turin between 10-May-2022 to 14-May-2022.