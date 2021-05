Vueling, via its official Facebook account, announced (06-May-2021) it will start a trial of the IATA Travel Pass application for COVID-19 testing and vaccine data, effective 07-May-2021. The carrier will start the trial on its Barcelona-Zurich route. Vueling will invite passengers on the route to download the app for their smartphone and use it to save and manage information related to COVID-19 test certificates and vaccination.