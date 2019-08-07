7-Aug-2019 7:59 AM
Vueling signs cooperation agreements with Hainan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air China and Etihad
Vueling announced (06-Aug-2019) four new partnership agreements with Hainan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air China and Etihad Airways, which are expected to increase Vueling's passenger traffic at Barcelona El Prat Airport. Vueling stated the carrier "becomes the European gateway for these airlines with main bases in Xian and Chongqing (Hainan Airlines), Singapore (Singapore Airlines), Beijing (Air China) and Abu Dhabi (Etihad)". Vueling's objective for the agreements is to promote Vueling's internationalisation, positioning itself as one of the key drivers in long haul traffic in major European airports such as Rome Fiumicino, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Madrid and Paris Orly. [more - original PR - Spanish]