Vueling reports lower yields but higher load factors in 2017

IAG reported (23-Feb-2018) Vueling's operating profit was EUR188 million in 2017, with an adjusted operating margin of 12.7%, a 6ppts year-on-year increase. Capacity increased 1.5%. Vueling's passenger unit revenue improved with lower yields but higher passenger load factors. Vueling's performance reflects a significant turnaround from 2016 both operationally and financially with stronger margins and operating profit, allowing it to return to its growth strategy. [more - original PR]