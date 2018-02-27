27-Feb-2018 1:45 PM
Vueling operating profit up 200% in 2017
Vueling reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: EUR2125 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
- Costs:
- Fuel: EUR428 million, -15.1%;
- Labour: EUR233 million, +8.9%;
- Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR188 million, +213%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.22 cents, -1.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.12 cents, +1.2%;
- Total revenue per ASK: EUR 6.18 cents, +1.5%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 5.63 cents, -4.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.39 cents, -0.9%. [more - original PR]