Vueling operating profit up 200% in 2017

Vueling reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Total revenue: EUR2125 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
  • Costs:
    • Fuel: EUR428 million, -15.1%;
    • Labour: EUR233 million, +8.9%;
  • Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR188 million, +213%;
  • Passenger yield: EUR 7.22 cents, -1.2%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.12 cents, +1.2%;
  • Total revenue per ASK: EUR 6.18 cents, +1.5%;
  • Total cost per ASK: EUR 5.63 cents, -4.8%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.39 cents, -0.9%. [more - original PR]

