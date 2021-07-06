VoltAero launches circuit around France with Cassio 1 hybrid-electric demonstrator aircraft

VoltAero announced (02-Jul-2021) the Cassio 1 hybrid-electric demonstrator aircraft will conduct a circuit from Lorient to Rochefort between 05-Jul-2021 and 11-Jul-2021, making 10 stopovers across France. The 2600km circuit will have a flight time of approximately 28 hours. The circuit will be supported by logistics partner Edeis. VoltAero stated the segments of the circuit "represent typical regional short and medium haul flights that can be efficiently served by hybrid-electric aircraft". [more - original PR]