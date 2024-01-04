Volotea to expand network, fleet and capacity in 2024
Volotea, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (02-Jan-2024) the following plans for 2024:
- Network expansion to 450 routes;
- 14.5% seat capacity increase to 12.5 million seats;
- Passenger forecast of between 11.5 million to 12 million;
- 80,000 flights scheduled;
- New bases in Brest and Bari, increasing the number of bases to 21;
- New fleet additions;
- Total workforce estimated to reach 2000.
