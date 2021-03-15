Become a CAPA Member
15-Mar-2021

Volotea to connect Marseille Provence Airport to six new Algerian destinations

Marseille Provence Airport announced (11-Mar-2021) Volotea plans to launch six new services from Marseille to Algeria in Sep-2021, totalling 218,000 seats p/a.

  • Oran: Four times weekly from 16-Sep-2021;
  • Sétif: Twice weekly from 16-Sep-2021;
  • Tlemcen: Twice weekly from 17-Sep-2021;
  • Annaba: Twice weekly from 18-Sep-2021;
  • Constantine: Twice weekly from 18-Sep-2021;
  • Béjaïa: Twice weekly from 18-Sep-2021. [more - original PR]

