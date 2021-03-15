15-Mar-2021 6:10 PM
Volotea to connect Marseille Provence Airport to six new Algerian destinations
Marseille Provence Airport announced (11-Mar-2021) Volotea plans to launch six new services from Marseille to Algeria in Sep-2021, totalling 218,000 seats p/a.
- Oran: Four times weekly from 16-Sep-2021;
- Sétif: Twice weekly from 16-Sep-2021;
- Tlemcen: Twice weekly from 17-Sep-2021;
- Annaba: Twice weekly from 18-Sep-2021;
- Constantine: Twice weekly from 18-Sep-2021;
- Béjaïa: Twice weekly from 18-Sep-2021. [more - original PR]