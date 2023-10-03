Become a CAPA Member
3-Oct-2023 11:19 AM

Volotea forecasts record growth and high profitability for 2023

Volotea forecast (28-Sep-2023) "record growth and high profitability in 2023". The company estimated sales of between EUR545 million and EUR555 million for 2023 to Sep-2023, up 25% year-on-year, and EBITDA reaching EUR100 million. At the end of Sep-2023, the company expects to reach 10 million passengers transported in 12 months, 32% more than in the same period of 2019. By the end of 2023, the company expects to exceed 55 million cumulative passengers since its first flight in Apr-2012. [more - original PR - Spanish]

