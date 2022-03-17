Volotea expects 32% increase in passengers in 2022 compared to 2019

Volotea announced (16-Mar-2022) it expects to carry up to 9.5 million passengers in 2022, a 32% increase compared to its record of 7.6 million in 2019. The carrier will launch 45 new routes and open two new bases in France, while its workforce is expected to reach 1630 employees during summer 2022. The LCC estimates it will operate 70,000 flights, compared to 40,500 in 2021 and almost 58,000 in 2019. [more - original PR]