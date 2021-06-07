Volotea adds Olbia as 17th base

Volotea announced (03-Jun-2021) it is increasing capacity to and from Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport by 163% for summer 2021, compared to summer 2019. The company added the airport as its seventh base in Italy and its 17th base in Europe. The carrier announced in Mar-2021 it would base an A319 configured with 156 seats at the airport. It will operate a network of 15 domestic and four international destinations, offering around 565,000 seats for summer 2020. [more - original PR - Italian]