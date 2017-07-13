Ukraine's Prime Minister emphasises need for national airport development strategy

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Omelyan emphasised (12-Jul-2017) the need for a national strategy on airport development. Mr Groysman said: "We need a strategy for the development of airports in Ukraine and the development of aviation, because currently each airport endeavours to have its 'place in the sun'. Nevertheless, each airport, starting from the Borysil International Airport and ending the regional airports ought to have a blueprint of activities. It is of critical importance to ensure a level playing field for all carriers, whether it is the low cost airline or not. We must be guided by the need to ensure cheap, safe and acceptable flight conditions for Ukrainians". Mr Groysman added it is unfortunate Ryanair's cooperation with Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport was suspended, adding it would be reasonable to resume the cooperation and reach an agreement on Boryspil Airport and other regional airports. [more - original PR - English/Ukrainian/Russian]